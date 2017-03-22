Murphy praises coordinated fire response; Injured party flown to Greeley Burn Center

Scottsbluff Fire Marshall Anthony Murphy Wednesday praised the quick response of the various agencies to a downtown Scottsbluff apartment fire.

Fire was showing from the first floor when at 101 East 19th Street when emergency responders first arrived at the scene shortly after midnight. Murphy says Police and Valley Ambulance efficiently did their jobs ahead of the fire department to prevent any loss of life.

Scottsbluff Police Officers went door to door in the apartment complex and were able to evacuate all of the residents.

One resident suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance, and then was life-flighted to the Burn Center in Greeley. Five residents were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from Firefighter Ministries and The American Red Cross.

Murphy says investigation of the fire concluded that it originated from a faulty electrical connection. The residence sustained approximately $20,000.00 in damage.