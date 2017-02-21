Museum to celebrate Nebraska’s 150th birthday

The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting a birthday celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and the guest of honor will be Nebraska, celebrating its 150th birthday.

The celebration will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. with treats and the home-grown Nebraska drink Kool-Aid. The museum will also open its doors to non-members for a reduced price.

“For those that don’t have memberships it’s going to be a $1.50, or a 150 pennies, but we would prefer six quarters,” said Rick Myers, board member of the LPM. “It’ll be a great time to come down and check out the museum if you haven’t before now.”

The museum has been six years in the making and much of the public has never seen the new additions to the museum.

“We have history from 10,000 years ago to 2011,” he said. “We have tried to have a little of something for everyone out here.”

The museum has an art gallery, a quilt maze, five movie theaters, which show the history of the valley. He added they will also have giant potatoes and corn with peep holes, where children can watch animation on what the produce meant to the valley.

The celebration will also include a card making activity, where wooden type from the old Gering Courier press can be used to stamp birthday or other fun messages.

“We’ll have our rotating exhibit room open,” Myers said. “I’m not going to give away what will be in the room, so it’ll be a surprise for our visitors.”

For more information contact the Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.