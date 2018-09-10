Myles: Career Academies offering more opportunities for students than any neighborhood school

Scottsbluff school officials say their Career Academy concept is doing exactly what they wanted it to do, get students prepared for a variety of careers while improving their participation in school activities.

Superintendent Rick Myles says those visiting the school, whether they are in business, education or government, are raving about what the school offers students.

Myles said, “You can’t find a high school in this country, a neighborhood high school that is comprehensive, that serves all kids, that rivals what is happening at Scottsbluff High school today, that provides the opportunities to kids. We’ve had people from around the state and other far away regions, and everybody says they’ve never seen anything like the opportunities that are here for students. ”

Assistant Principal Justin Shaddick oversees the Career Academies along with the associated Career Student Career Organizations.

Shaddick says they are seeing increased dual-credit participation with WNCC and up to 50 students are in the new intern program. The apprenticeship program is working and they have new curriculums in cosmetology and construction

Anna McDaniel, says the program is preparing her to be a teacher, which she has always had an interest in. McDaniel says by gaining dual credits through WNCC, she has been able to get a jump start into getting the necessary post-secondary education.