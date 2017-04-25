Names and charges released in Regional Drug Task Forces major drug sweep

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a cooperative effort Tuesday between two regional drug task forces has led to the arrest of eleven individuals.

The charges vary from Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Money Laundering. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says names and charges are as follows:

Robert Krehmeyer – Age 47 -1042 Franklin Street, Wray, Colorado

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine IO-life; $10,000,000; 5 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Juan Carlos Olea – Age 25 – 921 Franklin Street, Wray, Colorado

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine IO-life; $10,000,000; 5 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Carlos Campos-Olea – Age 49 – 1041 Franklin Street, Wray, Colorado

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine 10-life; $10,000,000; 5 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Ct 2- 18:922(g)(l) & 924(a) (2) Felon in possession of firearm 10 yrs.; $250,000; 3 yrs. TSR; $100 SA

Ct 3 – 18 U.S.C. § 1956(h) Conspiracy to commit money laundering;20 yrs.; $500,000 or twice the value of monetary instruments or funds involved.

Armando Ledesma – Age 39 – 308 Locust Street, Kanorado, Kansas

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine IO-life; $10,000,000; 5 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Ivan Murillo – Age 29 – Unknown Address

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine 5-40 yrs.; $5,000,000; 4 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Araceli Antonio Rasgado – Age 48 – 1041 Franklin Street, Wray, Colorado

Ct 1 – 21:846 & 18:2 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine 0-20 yrs.; $1,000,000; 3 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Carlos Ramos – Age 40 – 1522 East D Street #31, North Platte, NE

Francisco Rodriguez-Morales – Age 36 – 320 ½ East 5th Street, Wray, CO.

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine 0-20 yrs.; $1,000,000; 3 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Kristine Brueggeman – Age 48 – 570 Franklin Street, Wray, CO

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine 0-20 yrs.; $1,000,000; 3 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Amalia Diaz – Age 60 – 313 7th Street, Ovid, CO

Ct 1- 21:846 Conspiracy to distribute and PWID methamphetamine 0-20 yrs.; $1,000,000; 3 yrs. TSR, $100 SA

Tomas Bencomo – Age 52 – 415 N. Main Street, Yuma, CO

Ct 1- U.S.C. § 846 – 10-20 years I $1,000,000 – 3 years TSR – $100 SA

A twelfth individual was also apprehended but his name is unavailable as the indictment still remains sealed.

The Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement Task Force in west central and south west Nebraska and the WING Drug Task Force in the panhandle led the operation. They were assisted by other Nebraska and Colorado federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as they executed arrest warrants spanning from North Platte, NE to Wray, CO.

The media release says the arrests are tied to information gathered from a continuing investigation a year ago that led to largest federal drug takedown in the history of Nebraska. Several weapons, ammunition, cash and methamphetamine were seized in that operation.