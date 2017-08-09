Names of Judicial Nominating Commission members released

The State Supreme Court’s office has released the names of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission who will hold a public hearing August 18th regarding the applicants for the 12th Judicial District Court Judge vacancy August 18th.

The attorney members are Tom Hoyoke, Maren Chaloupka, Jim Zimmerman and Paul Snyder, all of Scottsbluff.

The lay members are former Scottsbluff Police Officer Bruce Ferguson, insurance Agent Neal Smith, and 2016 47th district legislative candidate Peggy Popps.

Chaloupka and Ferguson are independents while the other members of the commission are Republicans. An eighth seat designated for a Democrat is currently vacant.

Kyle J. Long, Scottsbluff; Andrea D. Miller, Bayard; and Lea A. Wroblewski, Lincoln have submitted their names for appointment. The Nominating Commission by statute is to submit at least two nominees to Governor Ricketts for consideration

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in District Courtroom No. 1 at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse beginning at 9:30 a.m. on August 18th.