Names released in Tuesday fatal crash west of Scottsbluff

One person has died and another was injured following a late Tuesday afternoon accident on Highway 26.

Shortly after 4 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near Highway 26 and County Road 19.

A dispatcher with the Nebraska State Patrol says 47-year-old Michael Wagoner of Gering was travelling on Highway 26 in a white Ford sedan. At the same time, a blue Dodge Neon driven by 82-year-old Marlyn Eppenbach of Morrill was travelling on County Road 19, and failed to yield the right of way as she entered the highway.

Wagoner’s vehicle ended up striking the driver’s side of the Dodge Neon, and Eppenbach died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Westbound traffic on Highway 26 was closed to through traffic for approximately 90 minuets as crews worked the scene.

Wagoner was reportedly transported to Regional West to get checked out for his injuries; but as of Wednesday morning he was no longer listed in the hospital’s directory.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, and Mitchell Police Department all assisted the NSP with Tuesday’s accident.