NASA astronaut Nick Hague begins first spaceflight Thursday

NASA astronaut Nick Hague, son of former Gering Superintendent Don Hague and his wife Beverly, will launch to the International Space Station on his first spaceflight early Thursday morning, October 11th

Hague will launch from Russia on a Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft at 2:39am MT and are scheduled to return to Earth in April.

Hague is a native of Hoxie, Kansas, a colonel in the U.S. Air Force and will be the first of the 2013 NASA Astronaut class to go to space.

After a six-hour journey to orbit, Hague and Russian astronaut Alexey Ovchinin will arrive at the station and join a fellow NASA astronaut, one from the European Space agency and another Russian astronaut, bringing the station’s crew complement to five.

During a planned six-month mission, station crew members will take part in about 250 research investigations and technology demonstrations not possible on Earth to advance scientific knowledge of Earth, space, physical and biological sciences.

NASA says science conducted on the space station continues to yield benefits for humanity and will enable future long-duration human and robotic exploration into deep space, including the Moon and Mars.