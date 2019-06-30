class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393254 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Nate Lashley claims first ever PGA Tour win

BY Chris Cottrell | June 30, 2019
(Associated Press)

2001 Mitchell High School graduate, Nate Lashley, today won his first ever PGA Tour tournament title, finishing at 25 under par at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Lashley shot a final round two under par 70 to finish at 25 under for the tournament and he earned a six shot win over Rory Sabbatini and Wes Roach.

Lashley’s first place finish this week earned him $1.341 million dollars.

With the win Lashley moved from 132nd in the FedExCup standings to 40th.

Lashley has earned a two year exemption on the PGA Tour and he’s earned a spot in the Open Championship in a couple weeks while also earning his first invite ever to The Masters next spring.

Prior to today only three other Nebraskans had ever won a PGA Tour event; Johnny Goodman, Tom Sieckmann, and Mark Calcavecchia.

