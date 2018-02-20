National FFA Week: February 17-24, 2018

Nebraska Corn is a proud supporter of the FFA organization and is excited to celebrate National FFA Week, which takes place February 17-24, 2018. Over 650,000 students in grades seven through 12 participate in the FFA organization throughout the United States. In Nebraska, there are over 8,000 student members from 184 chapters across the state.

The Nebraska Corn Board is committed to providing the state’s FFA members with support to help further fuel their interest in agricultural education. Each year, the Board invests in the Nebraska State FFA Convention through proficiency awards, the Ag Champions Program and the Board provides transportation for the state officer team as they visit high school FFA chapters across the state.

“By investing in agricultural education and Nebraska FFA, we’re ultimately investing in the future of our state’s diversified agricultural industry,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Many of the current and past directors on the Nebraska Corn Board are former FFA members, so they understand the impact the organization has on young people.”

Several activities are planned throughout the country to celebrate National FFA Week, including Alumni Day on Wednesday, February 21 and National Wear Blue Day on Friday, February 23. During this day, anyone can show off their FFA pride by wearing blue. For more information on FFA and National FFA week, click here.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.