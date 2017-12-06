Natural Resources Districts Now Taking Tree and Shrub Seedling Orders

(Nebraska) Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) is encouraging landowners to invest in trees this year. The Natural Resources Districts Conservation Tree Program assists property owners with windbreaks and many other benefits every year. Hundreds of thousands of tree-seedlings are planted across Nebraska with the help of the NRDs every year.

Since the NRDs’ creation in 1972, landowners have planted more than 96 million trees and shrubs across the state with the help of the NRDs.

“Our NRD Tree Program planted more than 700,000 tree and shrub seedlings last year across the state and we hope to do more this year,” Jim Bendfeldt, president of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts said. “The program offers landowners an inexpensive way to enhance their properties whether for functional use, wildlife habitat or beautifying the land.”

For often less than a dollar or two a tree, conservation trees shade and shelter homes, reduce energy costs, protect and increase crop yields, reduce soil erosion caused by water and wind, improve water quality, control snow and preserve winter moisture, protect livestock, provide food and cover for wildlife, control noise, capture atmospheric carbon, raise property values, and add beauty to our landscape.

Each of the 23 Natural Resources Districts administer their own tree program. Available species and tree and shrub options may differ from district to district depending on what grows well in different areas of the state. NRD staff is available to assist landowners in determining the right trees are planted in the right place.

“Not only are we seeing farmers and ranchers investing back into trees, but families with small acreages too,” Bendfeldt said. “The cost is very reasonable.”

Many NRD Conservation Tree Program order deadlines are due as early as March. Contact your local Natural Resources District to put your tree orders in today. You can go to nrdnet.org or nrdtrees.org to see the selection of trees and shrubs being offered.