Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) Legislative Conference Brings Together Elected Leaders and Highlights Local Partnerships

(LINCOLN, NE) – Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) are honored to announce Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will kick off the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts 2019 Legislative Conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska on Tuesday, January 29th at 8:30 am. The two-day conference provides an opportunity for NRD leaders, elected officials and many partners from both the public and private sectors to discuss natural resources management policy. The conference will also provide the more than 400 attendees an opportunity to learn how Nebraska’s NRDs have worked with farmers and ranchers, state and federal agencies, and members of the public to protect Nebraska’s natural resources and the economy. Media is invited to attend the conference.

Tuesday, January 29th will feature Governor Ricketts and discussion of proposed legislation of interest to Nebraska’s NRDs. At the Tuesday evening Senators Reception, local NRD leaders are provided an opportunity to meet with their state senators. Wednesday, January 30th will feature many training and breakout sessions for attendees. A draft agenda is attached.

Many Nebraska senators will be attending the conference, including the Reception. All events are being held at Embassy Suites-Lincoln at 1040 P St, Lincoln, NE. You can find parking in the parking garage at the corner of Q St. and 11th St in downtown Lincoln.

A few important topics that affect all Nebraskans include:

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District will highlight how their efforts to bring together state and federal agencies, as well as partners from the private sector, led to a historic delisting for E. coli on Lincoln’s Antelope Creek. They will showcase how collaboration led to unique projects being implemented by both public and private entities, ultimately leading to improved water quality. (Tues. Jan. 29, 2019, 9:00 am – 9:45 am, Room: Regents AB)

Lower Loup NRD and JEO Consulting will highlight efforts by the Lower Loup NRD to utilize partnerships between several state and federal partners to make numerous improvements and expand recreational opportunities for the public at Davis Creek Recreation Area. They will showcase how the hundreds of NRD projects designed and managed for protecting life and property from flooding, can also offer expanded opportunities for public recreational use, while still serving their primary purposes. (Wed., Jan. 30, 2019, 9:20 am – 10:05 am, Room: Regents C)

Nebraska’s NRDs work with teachers, FFA advisors and education partners statewide to provide programs that engage Nebraska’s youth in outdoor natural resources education. Leaders of these NRD education programs will be on hand to demonstrate new programs that are being developed to expand interest and increase engagement of students across the state. (Wed. Jan. 30, 2019, 9:20 am – 10:05 am, Room: Chancellor 2/3)

Protecting soil health is a priority for Nebraska’s NRDs. In partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), NRDs offer a variety of cost-share and demonstration programs to assist farmers and ranchers across the state. NRCS will be on hand to highlight recent results collected from one of the soil health programs currently underway. The presentation will showcase how EQIP funded Demonstration Farms are providing results that will assist producers in working to accomplish the goals of protecting soil health, improving water quality and maximizing agricultural productivity. (Wed. Jan 30, 2019, 10:20 am – 11:05 am, Room: Regents C)