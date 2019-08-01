class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399045 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

NBA Board of Directors Award Multiple Grants for Disaster Relief Assistance

BY Nebraska Bankers Association | August 1, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
NBA Board of Directors Award Multiple Grants for Disaster Relief Assistance

The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) board of directors met on July 24 and voted unanimously to award a combined $88,000 in disaster relief grants to several organizations across the state. Grants are funded through the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund which was established by the NBA in coordination with the Nebraska Community Foundation and various Nebraska United Ways, and has raised more than $155,000 to date. These awards follow the initial grant of $25,000 awarded in May to the Boyd County Rural Water District #2 to support rebuilding the water supply infrastructure damaged when the Spencer Dam collapsed.

“The NBA is pleased to offer opportunities for funding to help rebuild Nebraska,” said NBA Chairman Alan Emshoff. “The [Bank On Nebraska Strong] fund was created with a broader time frame in mind. We are eager to see the grant dollars go to work to support these important long-term recovery projects,” Emshoff added.
Grant Applicant
Project Focus
Funds Awarded
City of Wood River
To assist with home repairs in Wood River.
$15,000
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity
To assist with home repairs in Greater Dodge County.
$10,000
MCH Auxiliary Thrift Shop, Inc.
To assist with replacements of items used in fundraising.
$2,000
Northern Heights Baptist Church
To assist with home repairs in Lynch and Bristow.
$34,500
Pierce Historical Society
To assist with repairs to Pierce Historical Society Museum.
$1,500
Village of Lynch
To assist with home repairs in Lynch.
$25,000
“Throughout the entire healing process, Nebraska bankers have consistently provided support, structure and resources of every kind to the communities that have been impacted. I’ve personally observed our bankers organize supply convoys, assist with search and rescue efforts, and work to secure funding for infrastructure repairs,” said NBA President and CEO Richard Baier. “I’m extremely proud to be part of the banking industry, and our bank members are humbled to play such an integral role in helping to rebuild Nebraska. The NBA would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the countless banks, bankers, organizations and individuals that have contributed to the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund.”
As rebuilding and recovery projects move forward, we encourage other not-for-profits and municipalities to apply for grant assistance. The Bank On Nebraska Strong fund grant application form and funding guidelines are available on the NBA’s Disaster Relief webpage https://www.nebankers.org/bankonnestrong.html. Approved grants will be awarded until all available funds are expended.
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments