NDA ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2018 AG POSTER CONTEST

LINCOLN – When the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) asked students in grades 1-6 to enter their annual poster contest, the students responded in large numbers. NDA received more than 2,200 posters sharing the story of Nebraska agriculture and highlighting the diversity of the state’s number one industry.

“NDA is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s poster contest as part of our National Ag Week activities,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “National Ag Week is a celebration of agriculture and the people who provide the food, feed and fuel that we depend on every day. This year’s posters were very creative and helped share the story that agriculture plays in our lives every day.”

The posters were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The theme for this year’s poster contest was “Sharing the Story of Nebraska Agriculture.”

In the first and second grade division:

1st place: Paizley Zutavern, 2 nd grade, Sandhills Elementary in Halsey

grade, Sandhills Elementary in Halsey 2nd place: Violet Augustyn, 2 nd grade, Milford Elementary

grade, Milford Elementary 3rd place: Kason McCaulley, 1 st grade, Weeping Water Public School

grade, Weeping Water Public School Governor’s Choice: Wensi Cui, 2nd grade, Maxey Elementary School in Lincoln

In the third and fourth grade division:

1st place: Tristan Baxter, 3 rd grade, Weeping Water Public School

grade, Weeping Water Public School 2nd place: Grace Hahn, 4 th grade, Concordia Academy in Omaha

grade, Concordia Academy in Omaha 3rd place: Elle Jess, 3 rd grade, Ord Elementary

grade, Ord Elementary Governor’s Choice: Daniel Scott, 4th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Ord

In the fifth and sixth grade division:

1st place: Justin Jacobsen, 5 th grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island

grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island 2nd place: Marin Riley, 6 th grade, Ord Elementary

grade, Ord Elementary 3rd place: Martin Martinez, 5 th grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island

grade, Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island Governor’s Choice: IsaBelle Armstrong, 6th grade, Columbus Middle School

FIRST & SECOND GRADE WINNERS First Place

Paizley Zutavern

2nd grade

Sandhills Elementary in Halsey Second Place

Violet Augustyn

2nd grade

Milford Elementary Third Place

Kason McCaulley

1st grade

Weeping Water Public Governor’s Choice

Wensi Cui

2nd grade

Maxey Elementary School in Lincoln

THIRD & FOURTH GRADE WINNERS First Place

Tristan Baxter

3rd grade

Weeping Water Public Second Place

Grace Hahn

4th grade

Concordia Academy in Omaha Third Place

Elle Jess

3rd grade

Ord Elementary Governor’s Choice

Daniel Scott

4th grade

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Ord

FIFTH & SIXTH GRADE WINNERS First Place

Justin Jacobsen

5th grade

Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island Second Place

Marin Riley

6th grade

Ord Elementary Third Place

Martin Martinez

5th grade

Knickrehm Elementary in Grand Island Governor’s Choice

IsaBelle Armstrong

6th grade

Columbus Middle School

The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA’s website at www.nda.nebraska.gov/kids.