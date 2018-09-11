NDA AT HUSKER HARVEST DAYS

LINCOLN – Staff with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) will once again be on hand at Husker Harvest Days to answer questions and share information about programs that affect farmers and ranchers. Husker Harvest Days is Sept. 11-13 near Grand Island. NDA staff will have information on livestock development and animal health, farm mitigation and negotiations, the NextGen Beginning Farmer program, pests and pesticide management, and noxious weed control.

“Husker Harvest Days is a long-standing tradition in Nebraska,” said NDA Director Wellman. “This great event gives people the opportunity to expand their knowledge of Nebraska’s number one industry as well as the role of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.”

Here are more details about the NDA programs featured at Husker Harvest Days and where staff will be located throughout the event.

Farmer mitigation, negotiations and NextGen Beginning Farmer program : Look for NDA staff in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent located at Main and Central;

: Look for NDA staff in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent located at Main and Central; Animal health: NDA’s Animal Health Protection programs will be represented in the Livestock Industries Building in the northwest corner;

Entomology/Plant health: Entomology program staff will be in the Nebraska Association of Natural Resources Districts building (lot 39E, southeast side);

Pesticide/fertilizer management: NDA staff from the Pesticide/Fertilizer program will be in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent (at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue);

Noxious weed control: Staff from NDA’s Noxious Weed program will be at the Nebraska Weed Control Association Tent (lot 116, northeast part of the grounds); and