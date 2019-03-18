NDA to assist livestock producers after recent blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. — As the threat to human lives from the last week’s storms that engulfed the state has begun to subside, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) will now be concentrating efforts to assist our ranch families and their livestock.

Producers that have been impacted by the blizzard and flooding and are now in need of hay, feedstuffs, fencing materials, volunteer help, equipment, etc. should call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 1-800-831-0550. Be prepared to share your name, contact information, type and number of livestock, location (including county), what assistance you are seeking and urgency of the need.

Nebraska has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support for our producers. If you have hay, feedstuffs fencing materials, equipment, etc. that you are willing to donate, please contact the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 1-800-831-0550. Be prepared to share your name, contact information and what you have that you are willing to donate and the amount, along with your location.

NDA staff will be gathering this information and identifying needs to react accordingly, including the use of the National Guard and other state resources.

A list of disaster relief resources for Nebraska farmers and ranchers is also available online at https://buff.ly/2FbqDfU. This website includes links to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) programs including the Livestock Indemnity Program and information from the Nebraska Extension.