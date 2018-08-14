NDEQ: Nothing final yet on Gering landfill permit renewal

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality says they have nothing final to say yet regarding the permit renewal for the Gering landfill.

Spokeserson Brian McManus says the agency would traditonally communicate to the applicant first before saying anything to the media, but he expected something to be determined very soon.

City of Gering officials say they have heard nothing about the renewal process and the status of their permit, which expires Wednesday.

During a hearing in July, Bobby Allbaugh spoke on behalf of a group of concerned citizens with a powerpoint presentation, showing the DEQ a number of examples they say demonstrate the landfill is not in compliance with several DEQ requirements.

If the landfill’s permit is not renewed, options would include contracting with outside firms, such as TDS from Torrington, or Waste Connections, both of whom Allbaugh says have expressed interest in serving the twin cities.