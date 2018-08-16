NDEQ provides conditions to Gering landfill permit renewal

The city of Gering has conditions it will need to address as part of its landfill permit renewal it will need to address or face possible penalties from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.

Morgan Leibrandt (Lye-Brandt), Waste Management Section Permit Units Supervisor for NDEQ, told KNEB News the conditions include restricting yard waste in the landfill, installing vents to control methane and keep it from escaping the landfill property, portable litter fences to control litter on the perimeter and controlling contaminated fluids from the landfill.

Leibrandt said,” They were developed in part due to response from public comments. We don’t always receive public comments during permit renewals, but we take them into consideration. Depending on the landfill, there may be other reasons besides public comments to implement special permit conditions.”

A citizen group led by Bobby Allbaugh were at a July public hearing on the permit renewal voicing concerns what they believe are non-compliance issues, several of them included in the special conditions.

Leibrandt emphasized there will be consequences and penalties if Gering does not comply with the conditions.