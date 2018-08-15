Kaufman: Renewal of landfill permit “expected outcome”

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality has notified the city of Gering it has renewed its landfill permit for a period of five years, extending it to August 15th of 2023. The permit was scheduled to expire at the end of today (Wednesday).

Mayor Tony Kaufman told KNEB news the positive decision was the “expected outcome”, adding “our staff does a tremendous job providing waste management services for the city and the other communities we serve. Gering has successfully run and operated a waste management and landfill facility for decades. We have a very transparent relationship with NDEQ and look forward to a fruitful relationship going forward, and many more years of service.”

During a hearing in July, Bobby Allbaugh spoke on behalf of a group of concerned citizens. Through a powerpoint presentation he showed a number of examples that he said demonstrated the landfill was not in compliance with several DEQ requirements.

in regards to those concerns, Kaufman said the city will gain from the renewal process and “has taken away some to-do’s that we can strive to be better in the future and mix in some of those changes . We have always done and upheld all the regulations under NDEQ standards. ”

Morgan Leibrandt (Lye-Brandt), Waste Management Section Permit Units Supervisor for NDEQ, will be available for comment Thursday on his decision.