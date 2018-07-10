NDEQ to conduct public hearing on Gering landfill permit renewal

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality will conduct a public hearing Wednesday evening where the public will be allowed to formally testify on concerns related to the permit renewal for the municipal landfill.

After reviewing the permit application, a preliminary determination was made by NDEQ to recommend renewal of the permit.

However, Mayor Tony Kaufman says explains that this is just their normal permitting process on the landfill. But he says by state statute, the public is allowed a public hearing if they ask for one.

Kaufman says in this case some residents had filed the paperwork requesting the formal hearing.

A public information session will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Gering council chambers, with the public hearing taking place at 7:30 p.m.

Following the public hearing, a responsiveness summary will be prepared addressing the applicable concerns and mailed to interested citizens.

The NDEQ Director will then make a final decision and notify all interested parties.