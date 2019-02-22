NDOT and NSP advises caution if traveling required this weekend

The Nebraska Department of Transportation crews are prepared for the latest round of winter weather which looks to impact most of the State and good portions of the country.

While the forecast could fluctuate, concerns are highest for high winds creating low visibility and potential for freezing drizzle or rain. Workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing conditions throughout the storm which look to impact travel today into Sunday.

“This latest storm looks to have significant impact on a majority of the State this weekend on top of already significant snow fall,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “As always, drivers are encouraged

to be informed about weather and road conditions before making the decision to travel. Regardless, our crews will be out working to clear roadways as conditions allow in a potential blizzard. We urge caution if you must travel during this winter storm and know before you go.”

“Driving conditions can change quickly during a winter storm,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Knowing what to expect is critical if you have to travel during this

weekend’s weather. Please stay up-to-date with local forecasts and check 511 or NDOT’s Plow Tracker before you venture out. If you become stranded or need assistance while traveling, our troopers will beon the road throughout the state and ready to help.”

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via

by phone, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Travelers are also encourage to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT snowplows. Please note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

Should travel be absolutely necessary, NDOT reminds motorists to be prepared with warm clothing water and food. Be sure to travel on well-established routes and notify someone when you are leaving

for your destination. If traveling a distance, a winter weather survival kit is advised with additional basic items. Travelers are advised to not drive faster than conditions allow. Surfaces will be slick under the snow and visibility may be poor. Allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

With snowplows out on the roads, travelers are urged to be cautious and courteous to those operating them, making sure to:

Slow down as you approach plows. They travel slowly, usually 25-30 miles per hour or less.

Stay well behind plows to give you and them plenty of room. When traveling outside of a business or residential district, it is unlawful to follow a highway maintenance vehicle (snowplow, truck or grader) more closely than 100 feet when it is plowing snow, spreading salt or sand, or displaying a flashing amber or blue light.

Never pass a plow on the right – snowplows are equipped with “wing plows” which extend beyond the truck itself.

Know where plows are and actions they may be taking while they plow snow.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank.

For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website.

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.