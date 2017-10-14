NDOT Announces Request for Proposals for County Bridge Match Program

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a second Request for Proposals (RFP) for the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP), created as a result of the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act (TIA).

The program provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of Structurally Deficient (SD) county bridges.

For bridges to be eligible for the program they must be:

Structurally deficient as of August 16, 2016 Over 20 feet long; Located on a roadway classified as a local road or above in the State Functional Classification, with no minimum maintenance roads Not previously advertised for bids for construction.

The RFP will distribute $4 million for replacement and repair of SD county bridges, to be distributed in proportion to the SD bridges in the five Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) districts.

Selection will be based on funding availability for each NACO district. The CBMP will fund 55 percent of eligible bridge constructions, and counties must provide a 45 percent match.

Additional information regarding selection criteria and the application process may be found on the

NDOT website at: http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/tia/bridge-match/. Applications must be submitted to NDOT prior to the close of business on December 1, 2017. Selected counties will be notified by January 12, 2018 and will enter into an agreement with NDOT. Selected proposals must be constructed the end of December 31, 2019 to remain eligible for CBMP funding.