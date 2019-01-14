NDOT Announces Selection of County Bridge Match Program Proposals

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced 21 proposals have been selected for funding in the third round of the County Bridge Match Program.

The CBMP provides funding to counties for the innovative replacement and repair of deficient county bridges. The third Request for Proposals (RFP) was announced in October, with $4 million to be distributed to counties across Nebraska.

Proposals were submitted by 54 counties and included 166 bridges.

3 projects in Scotts Bluff County were identified among the 21 proposals, and will each consist of rehab with precast deck panels on bridges southwest of Mitchell at Ft. Laramie Canal, southeast of Lyman at Kiowa Creek, and over a stream 4 miles south of Mitchell.

