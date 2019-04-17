NDOT: Grain car train derailment blocks roadway in Brule

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says Nebraska Link 51A has been closed in Brule due to a train derailment.

Few details are known at this time, however, NDOT reported the grain car derailment shortly after 3 p.m. Mountain time, and indicated the roadway linking U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80 was blocked and only emergency vehicles were being allowed into the area.

The most recent NDOT update indicated an anticipated opening of the roadway by 7:30 p.m. Mountain time.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.