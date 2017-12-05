Nearly 200 pounds of pot seized in Wyoming stop

Wyoming Sheriff’s officials say they seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found the pot after pulling over 29-year-old Jorge Carlos Villafuerte Paniagua, of San Diego, on Saturday.

They say a deputy became suspicious after smelling the marijuana, which was packaged in 171 vacuum-sealed bags. Sheriff’s officials also allege they found four marijuana oil cartridges and six refill cartridges for a total drug value of nearly $1 million.

Villafuerte Paniagua remained jailed on $15,000 cash bail or bond Tuesday. He did not have an attorney but court officials say he has requested a public defender.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.