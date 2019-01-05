Neb. Broadcasters Foundation Offers New Scholarship Program for High School Seniors

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation (NBAF) has created a new scholarship program for high school students with plans to earn a broadcasting-related degree and aspirations to work in broadcasting.

A one-time scholarship payment of $1,000.00 may be awarded to up to four (4) Nebraska high school seniors each year, at the discretion of the NBA board of directors. The application deadline for seniors set to graduate in the spring of 2019 is January 31, 2019.

Current NBA Board Chairperson Ariel Roblin, President/General Manager of KETV, Omaha, said:

“The future of local radio and television stations is of vital importance to our communities and to our democracy. Attracting the best and brightest to this exciting industry is a top priority for the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. We are proud to announce our new program to support these students in their passion and pursuit of a degree and career in broadcasting, be it in journalism, sales, broadcast engineering or in other station positions.”

Application details are available here: https://www.ne-ba.org/nbaf_hs_scholarship.php .

The NBAF also offers scholarships to assist students enrolled in radio and/or television broadcasting or broadcast journalism educational programs at colleges, universities or technical colleges in Nebraska. More than $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded by the NBA and NBAF since the NBA first began awarding college scholarships in 1977.