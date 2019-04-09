Neb. Supreme Court to hear arguments in Scottsbluff for first time

In honor of Law Day, Nebraska Supreme Court Justices will hold oral arguments in the Scottsbluff High School auditorium on April 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.

This visit marks the first time that the Supreme Court has held court arguments in Scottsbluff. The event is part of a continuing effort by the Nebraska Supreme Court and the legal community to raise awareness of court processes and the importance of civics education to American society.

“The Justices on the Supreme Court recognize that our laws are complex and can be difficult to understand,” said Chief Justice Mike Heavican. “We want the students to understand how the court system works to ensure that justice is served.”

Arguments will begin at 9:45 a.m. with an introductory program for students beginning at 9:30 a.m. During the student-focused portion of the program, Judge Kris Mickey and Scottsbluff attorney Steve Olsen will provide background information on Law Day and the Nebraska court system.

Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley noted, “I’m very excited to have the Nebraska Supreme Court come to our school so that our students have the opportunity to raise their civic awareness and celebrate Law Day in this fashion.”

According to Superintendent Rick Myles, “This is a wonderful and rare opportunity for our students and a compliment to our community.” He added that observing the judicial process first-hand will be very meaningful for all involved, remarking “This is a great opportunity!”

All argument sessions, whether held in the Supreme Court courtroom or outside of the State Capitol, are open to the public.

Scottsbluff High School Argument: