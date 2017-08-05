Nebraska 150 Express draws big crowd in Gering

An estimated crowd of 250 people turned out Saturday night as the Nebraska 150 Express Statewide Train Tour stopped at Gray Park in Gering.

Governor Pete Riocketts, First Lady Suzanne Shore, the Ricketts children and Union Pacific Railroad CEO Lance Fritz and his wife were welcomed by Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman as they got off the train and onto the stage at the park.

Governor Ricketts made brief remarks regarding the importance of Union Pacific to the state’s economy . He also cited the state’s accomplishments over the past 150 years, its leadership in the ag industry, being the number one beef producing state in the country and its growth in non agricultural industries as reasons to be optimistic in the future.

Ricketts was excited about the big turnout in Gering and indicated the group had been welcomed by good crowds in the other communities that have been part of the tour. Mayor Kaufman presented gifts to Ricketts and Frittz and Kaufman was presented with a sesquicentennial medallion.

The vintage Union Pacific train had stops in Columbus and North Platte Friday and Ogallala, Sidney and Gering Saturday after turning around and heading west in Cheyenne. The train is overnighting In North Platte before moving to Kearney and Grand Island Sunday.