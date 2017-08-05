class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252062 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska 150 Express draws big crowd in Gering

BY Kevin Mooney | August 5, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska 150 Express draws big crowd in Gering
Governor Ricketts signing autographs at Gering Nebraska 150 Express stop (Mooney/RRN/KNEB)

An estimated crowd of 250 people turned out Saturday night as the Nebraska 150 Express Statewide Train Tour  stopped at Gray Park in Gering.

Governor Pete Riocketts, First Lady Suzanne Shore, the Ricketts children and Union Pacific Railroad  CEO Lance Fritz and his wife were welcomed by Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman as they got off the train and onto the stage at the park.

Governor Ricketts made brief remarks  regarding the importance of Union Pacific to the state’s economy . He also cited the state’s accomplishments over the past 150 years, its leadership in the ag industry, being the number one beef producing state in the country and its growth in non agricultural industries as reasons to be optimistic in the future.

Nebraska 150 Express leaving Ggering (photo courtesy of Trevor Bentley)

Ricketts was excited about the big turnout in Gering and indicated the group had been welcomed by good crowds in the other communities that have  been part of the tour. Mayor Kaufman presented gifts to Ricketts and Frittz and Kaufman was presented with a sesquicentennial medallion.

The vintage Union Pacific train had stops in Columbus and North Platte Friday and Ogallala, Sidney and Gering Saturday  after turning around and heading west in Cheyenne. The train is overnighting In North Platte before moving to Kearney and Grand Island Sunday.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments