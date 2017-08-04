Nebraska 150 Express making detour to Cheyenne before Gering stop

The “Nebraska 150 Express” statewide train tour will actually travel into another state in order to turn around and begin traveling westbound to Gering.

The train is scheduled to be in Gering this Saturday at Carl Gray Park, but before that will be in Sidney. Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Karla Niedan-Streeks says those on the train will then make take a five hour ride to Cheyenne to turn the train around, which will then travel westbound to Gering.

Gering’s Rally on Saturday is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.; beginning prior to the train’s arrival with local residents enjoying a 150th Birthday meal of hot dogs, chips, cookie and a drink for $1.50 per person catered by Fresh Foods and entertainment on stage by the Green Valley Homesteaders.

The heritage train will be at the station behind the Gering Depot at 6:20 p.m. Governor Ricketts and other dignitaries will step off the train and on to the stage to receive the official welcome to Gering by Mayor Tony Kaufman and then address the crowd.