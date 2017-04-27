Nebraska A.G.O. overrides latest Whiteclay beer store decision; businesses face closure Monday

Four Nebraska beer stores that sell millions of cans annually near South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation may have to close, at

least temporarily, while a case against them works its way through the courts.

The stores in Whiteclay scored a legal victory Thursday when a judge overturned a state commission’s decision not to renew their liquor licenses. But hours after the ruling, the Nebraska attorney general’s office filed a notice of appeal.

The appeal supersedes the judge’s ruling, which would have allowed the stores to stay in business. Their licenses are set to expire Sunday, at which point their attorney says they’ll have to close.

Whiteclay has drawn criticism for selling alcohol so close to the reservation where alcohol is banned.