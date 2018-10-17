Nebraska ACT scores drop as officials expected

Nebraska’s average ACT scores have dropped below the national average.

Officials say the decline was expected, because 2018 is the first year all students in the graduating class took the ACT college entrance exam as juniors.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska’s 2018 composite score of 20.1 was fifth-highest among the 17 states that test all students. Nationally, 55 percent of 2018 graduates took the ACT, with an average composite score of 20.8.

Officials say 84 percent of Nebraska’s 2017 graduating class took the ACT, with an average composite score of 21.4.

The ACT tests students in reading, English, math and science. A perfect score is 36. The University of Nebraska requires a minimum score of 20 for admission.