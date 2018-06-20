Nebraska advances execution plans despite secrecy concerns

Nebraska officials are forging ahead with their effort to execute the state’s longest-serving death-row inmate without disclosing where they obtained lethal injection drugs, despite a judge’s order this week to identify their supplier.

The Nebraska attorney general appealed the judge’s ruling on Tuesday as it pushes in a separate case to set a July 10 execution date set for Carey Dean Moore.

State officials are scrambling to execute Moore before their supply of a key execution drug expires in August, while simultaneously fighting a legal battle that could force them to reveal who gave them the drugs.

The administration of Gov. Pete Ricketts has also sued the Legislature to block a subpoena that would force the state corrections director to testify about Nebraska’s execution protocol.