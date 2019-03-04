Nebraska Ag Summit provides an inside look at state’s ag industry

Concordia University, Nebraska will host the Nebraska Ag Summit March 22, providing Nebraska high school students an opportunity to be immersed in the agriculture industry as they attend interactive sessions led by local industry experts.

“Our goal with the event is to provide a valuable, hands-on experience for students who may be interested in pursuing a career in agriculture,” said Scott Seevers, senior vice president of enrollment and marketing at Concordia, “and to give them an glimpse of how agribusiness, animal science, food science and plant science support the industry.”

The event, sponsored by BASF, will allow students to discover agricultural topics, learn cutting-edge best practices and explore opportunities of future service in the industry. Throughout the day, students will evaluate how the Nebraska agriculture industry assures American consumers a safe and healthy food supply.

“We’re looking forward to hosting an event like this to further expose the next generation of the workforce to exciting and diverse opportunities in agriculture,” Seevers said.

Experts in animal science, plant science, food science and agribusiness will lead hands-on sessions where students will learn about the role each concentration has within the industry. Representatives from Corteva Agriscience, KRVN, Midwest Laboratories and the University of Nebraska Extension will each lead a session in their respective field.

“We have had tremendous support from agriculture employers who are excited to bring their expertise to these students, who may not otherwise have an opportunity to experience these small group interactive sessions, ” Seevers said.

For more information about the event, visit cune.edu/agsummit.