Nebraska AG wants pause in the push to legalize medical marijuana

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says he wants state lawmakers and residents to think long and hard about who the winners and losers would be if medical marijuana is legalized, either through statute or constitutional amendment.

Peterson says the ‘impairment industry’ will be the big winner with every state that accepts medical marijuana and then recreational marijuana, and his primary concern is the impact on youth.

He tells KNEB News scientific evidence is starting to show that frequent use, especially with high THC levels, can be damaging to the mental health of young Nebraskans. “To me, it’s such a ridiculous proposal to bring marijuana in and expose our young people to that, recognizing a segment of them will be prone to having a psychiatric response and develop a condition such as schizophrenia,” says Peterson, “That is not worth it to me to put our population at risk”.

Peterson says the state should wait another five or 10 years to get more information on the impacts of legalization in states such as Colorado. He says it would be a mistake for lawmakers to just ‘go with the flow’ and give-in to the nationwide trend of states de-criminalizing the drug.