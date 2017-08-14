class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253503 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska agency sees increased environmental grant requests

BY Associated Press | August 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska agency sees increased environmental grant requests
MGN/KNEB

A Nebraska state agency that awards grants for environmental projects has logged another uptick in applications, and the executive director expects to see even more in the future as federal and private grants shrink.

Mark Brohman, executive director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, says the organization received a record 130 new applications for the current year. That number has increased slowly but consistently over the last several years.

Brohman says part of his increase is due to cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other federal agencies that have traditionally awarded grants.

The trust has given away $275 million for more than 2,000 projects statewide since it was created in 1992.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments