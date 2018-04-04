Nebraska asks court for warrant to execute death-row inmate

Nebraska state officials have requested an execution warrant for the state’s longest-serving death-row inmate.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to grant an execution warrant for Carey Dean Moore, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers.

Nebraska hasn’t executed an inmate since 1997, when inmate Robert Williams was electrocuted for killing three women. The state has since adopted a lethal injection protocol.

The court motion says Moore has no pending appeals or stays of execution in state or federal courts. Moore has had several execution dates set, most recently in 2007 and 2011, but courts have stayed them.

An execution warrant triggers a 60-day window for state officials to carry out the execution and allows them to set a date. It’s not clear when or if the Supreme Court would issue it.