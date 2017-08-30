Nebraska attorney general launches re-election campaign

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has launched his re-election campaign.

Peterson formally announced his candidacy Tuesday at the Grand Manse in Lincoln, a former federal courthouse.

Peterson, a Republican from Lincoln, was first elected in 2014 and is up for re-election in 2018. He stressed his legal experience and pointed to his efforts to address child sexual assaults, human trafficking and consumer protections in Nebraska.

He also touted his work “fighting federal overreach,” by participating in several state lawsuits against the Obama administration.