Nebraska Attorney General making appearance today at Bluffs Senior Center

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson today will be hosting Mobile Office hours with several members of his staff at the Scottsbluff Senior Center (1502 21st Ave.) from 9 am to 4 pm .

The Attorney General will visit the senior center 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Afterward, he will be spending the day with local officials, law enforcement, and students in the area.

During Mobile Office hours, representatives from both the Consumer Protection Division and Constituent Services will be on hand to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the Attorney General’s office.

Citizens will also have the opportunity to learn how to protect themselves from identity theft, guard against scams and rid themselves of unwanted calls. Many educational resources will be made available to interested constituents.