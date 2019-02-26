Nebraska authorities issue subpoenas to Catholic Churches, institutions

The Nebraska Department of Justice, along with law enforcement agencies, issued subpoenas Tuesday to over 400 Catholic churches and institutions across the state.

The subpoenas request all records or information related to any child sexual assault or abuse that has occurred by those employed or associated with each church or institution, whether previously reported or not.

In a press release from the Attorney General’s office, The Department of Justice expressed appreciation for voluntary cooperation demonstrated by the churches.

However, department officials say they believe subpoenas are necessary in order to ensure all reports of impropriety have been submitted to the appropriate authorities.