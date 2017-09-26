Nebraska Bankers continue to support agriculture in difficult times

Officers with the Nebraska Bankers Association say they are continuing to support agriculture in tough economic times while making sure they learned from the mistakes of the banking crisis in the 1980’s.

Chair-Elect David Dannehl, CEO of First State Bank in Loomis, says bankers are preaching diversity in ag operations while continuing to support the number one industry in the state with $12.5 billion in loans last year.

Current Chair Kristie Holoch, CEO of Cornerstone Bank in York, says bankers continue to be cautious and conservative much like their ag producer counterparts to make sure they don’t over-extend people and learn from the travails over thirty years ago.

Both officers also encouraged residents to take steps to protect themselves from the Equifax data breach. Both advised residents to get on the Equifax website to check if their identity was compromised as well as other credit reporting websites.

They also expressed frustration with Washington’s inability to pass key legislation like healthcare reform but are encouraged by the Trump Administration’s call for regulatory relief.