Members of the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska are in Scottsbluff this weekend for their regional convention.

The First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff is hosting the convention for the first time in over 20 years and Chris Smith says they are excited about the number of people who will be visiting, many of them for the first time. Smith says the convention offers a great tourism opportunity.

There will be several speakers, missionaries , exhibitors, music and more during the two day event.