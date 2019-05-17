class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385331 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska bill to crack down on human traffickers advances

BY Associated Press | May 17, 2019
Traffickers who sell women and children for sex in Nebraska could have their phones tapped by law enforcement and face prosecution years or even decades after their crimes under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval Thursday on a 45-0 vote.

The bill would extend the statute of limitations for sex and labor trafficking of an adult from three to seven years. For cases involving minors, it would abolish the statute of limitations. Nebraska imposes statutes of limitations for all but a handful of major crimes such as murder, arson, treason and certain forms of sexual assault.

The bill by Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, is part of a multi-year push to clamp down on human trafficking in the state.

