Nebraska board to consider contract extension for president

BY Associated Press | October 2, 2017
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to
consider a one-year extension that would keep system President Hank Bounds under contract through the 2020-21 school year.

Bounds’ current contract expires June 30, 2020.

The extension doesn’t include any salary increase. Last year regents approved a 6.3 percent increase that took Bounds’ base pay up to $510,400 annually. Bounds also is paid a privately funded supplement of $20,000 a year. He joined the system in 2015.

The board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Lincoln.

