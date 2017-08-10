class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252968 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Brand Committee director leaving for Texas job

BY Kevin Mooney | August 10, 2017
Home News Regional News
Nebraska Brand Committee director leaving for Texas job
PrarieArtProject/iStock/Thinkstock

The executive director of the Nebraska Brand Committee is quitting for a new job in Texas.

On Wednesday, Committee chairman John Widdowsen announced that Bill Bunce will be leaving at the end of August.

The Brand Committee records ranchers’ brands, inspects cattle to verify ownership and investigates missing livestock and cattle rustling.

Bunce says he’s accepted a position as vice president of the Houston-based American Brahman Breeders Association. He says the opportunity is “the best thing for my family.”

The Brand Committee hired Bunce in November after its previous executive director, Shawn Harvey, resigned in the wake of a critical state audit.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments