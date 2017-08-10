Nebraska Brand Committee director leaving for Texas job

The executive director of the Nebraska Brand Committee is quitting for a new job in Texas.

On Wednesday, Committee chairman John Widdowsen announced that Bill Bunce will be leaving at the end of August.

The Brand Committee records ranchers’ brands, inspects cattle to verify ownership and investigates missing livestock and cattle rustling.

Bunce says he’s accepted a position as vice president of the Houston-based American Brahman Breeders Association. He says the opportunity is “the best thing for my family.”

The Brand Committee hired Bunce in November after its previous executive director, Shawn Harvey, resigned in the wake of a critical state audit.