Nebraska Broadcasters Assn. to hold donation drive Friday

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has made a $20,000.00 donation to the local chapter of the American Red Cross, kicking off Friday’s statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief.”

The statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief” involves NBA member radio and TV stations, including KNEB, asking their audiences to donate to the American Red Cross to aid the ongoing recovery efforts for flood victims in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Ariel Roblin, Chairperson of the NBA Board of Directors and KETV President/General Manager said, “Broadcasters are committed to serving their community because they are a part of the community themselves. We tell stories that connect us and provide a pathway to help those in need throughout our viewer and listening areas, from all across Nebraska and into western Iowa.”

NBA President/Executive Director Jim Timm said, “We’re asking every NBA member station across Nebraska to promote the Red Cross phone number and website to facilitate donations. The phone bank will be open from 5:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. on Friday. We expect very high call volume and ask callers to be patient.”

How to donate on Friday:

Call toll free: 1-844-278-8555

Online: www.redcross.org/donate and click “Disaster Relief”

Timm also acknowledged the recent efforts of countless NBA member stations and their personnel since the risk of flooding first became evident last week. “This is what local broadcasters do. News, weather, road closures, shelters – we work with law enforcement and other government agencies to update the public no matter the time of day.” Timm added, “A number of member stations have collected water, clothing, toiletries, cleanup supplies and more. The response to calls for helping others in need has been overwhelming.”

A number of entities have volunteered their peoples’ time and services to bring this event to life. Omaha Steaks has donated the use of their call center which will be staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Personnel from the office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska State Patrol, the American Red Cross, KETV and the NBA have all contributed their time and expertise.