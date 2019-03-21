Nebraska Broadcasters, Red Cross, KNEB promoting statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief”

People throughout Nebraska and beyond can come to the aid of flood victims in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa all day Friday through the statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief”.

From 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., Nebraska Broadcasters Association member radio and TV stations, including KNEB, will be asking their audiences to donate to the American Red Cross to aid the ongoing recovery efforts.

Donations can be made by calling 1-844-278-8555, which will put you in touch with Red Cross volunteers staffing a special phone bank at an Omaha Steaks call center. For those who may not be able to make a donation over the phone, or who want to donate to the cause after Friday, checks can be sent to the following local Red Cross chapters:

Grand Island (serves everything west of Lincoln) American Red Cross 404 E. 3 rd St, Grand Island, NE 68801

Lincoln American Red Cross 220 Oakcreek Drive, Lincoln, NE 68528

Omaha American Red Cross 2912 S. 80 th Ave, Omaha, NE 68124



People are also asked to boost the effort by sharing the “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief” Facebook event page.

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association made a $20,000.00 donation to the local chapter of the American Red Cross earlier in the week, kicking off Friday’s statewide fundraising effort.

Ariel Roblin, Chairperson of the NBA Board of Directors and KETV President/General Manager said, “Broadcasters are committed to serving their community because they are a part of the community themselves. We tell stories that connect us and provide a pathway to help those in need throughout our viewer and listening areas, from all across Nebraska and into western Iowa.”

NBA President/Executive Director Jim Timm said, “We’re asking every NBA member station across Nebraska to promote the Red Cross toll-free phone number of 1-844-278-8555 to facilitate donations. The phone bank will be open from 4:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. on Friday. We expect very high call volume and ask callers to be patient.”

The Red Cross is a regionalized organization and the people the NBA has coordinated with are responsible for the region consisting of Nebraska, SW Iowa and Kansas. The phone number in use on Friday was secured for this fund drive only, to make sure that all money donated on Friday through that phone number stays in our region. As donations are received the Red Cross deploys them to the areas of greatest need based on the areas that are most impacted. Right now the greatest need is in Nebraska. Some funding could go to the five SW Iowa counties impacted by flooding in this Red Cross region, as they are a part of the impacted zone. The NBA has several member stations across eastern Nebraska that serve audiences in SW Iowa, as well. Red Cross questions should go to PIO Josh Murray at joshua.murray@redcross.org or 402-677-7404.

Timm also acknowledged the recent efforts of countless NBA member stations and their personnel since the risk of flooding first became evident last week. “This is what local broadcasters do. News, weather, road closures, shelters – we work with law enforcement and other government agencies to update the public no matter the time of day.” Timm added, “A number of member stations have collected water, clothing, toiletries, cleanup supplies and more. The response to calls for helping others in need has been overwhelming.”

A number of entities have volunteered their peoples’ time and services to bring this event to life. Omaha Steaks has donated the use of their call center which will be staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Personnel from the office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska State Patrol, the American Red Cross, KETV and the NBA have all contributed their time and expertise.