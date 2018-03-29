class="post-template-default single single-post postid-300691 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska budget bill progresses to final reading

BY Kevin Mooney | March 29, 2018
Home News Regional News
Nebraska budget bill progresses to final reading
Courtesy/Nebraska Legislature -- Sen John Stinner of Scottsbluff

The Legislature has moved a controversial state budget to final reading after a late night discussion Wednesday that included adoption of clarifying language regarding Title X funding of federal health clinics.

Language that prohibited Title X funding for clinics that provided or referred abortion services had held up progress on the bill,  but Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner told KNEB News amended language was approved.

Stinner told KNEB News a group got together and put some compromising language into the budget “that the governor agreed to and  gave some more protection to the federally qualified health clinics.”

Stinner says the compromise involved the word “emergency” and was borrowed from what other states have done regarding the issue.

Stinner believes the budget as it stands now, even with less of a reduction for post-secondary education than what the Governor originally proposed, will gain his approval.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments