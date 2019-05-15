Nebraska Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska selects Jordan Colwell as Local Participant

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry is pleased to announce that Jordan Colwell has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XII.

Jordan has been a Registered Nurse for the past 10 years. He is the Director of Clinical Services at Regional West Physicians Clinic. He has held many different positions including Director of Clinical Services, Nurse Manager, Survey Preparedness and Magnet Coordinator, Emergency Room Registered Nurse, Nursing House Supervisor, and Medical-surgical Registered Nurse. He also served our country in the United States Air Force Reserve as a Captain and Flight Nurse. In 2014 he received the Nebraska Action Coalition “40 under 40” Nurse Leader Award.

He received his Doctor of Business Administration from Walden University in Minneapolis, MN in April 2019 and his Master of Science in Health Care Administration in December 2012. In 2009 he graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE with his Bachelor of Science in Nursing and graduated from Chadron State College in Chadron, NE in May 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and a Minor in Psychology. He was inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success in 2018.

Jordan formerly served as a Scottsbluff City Councilman and Vice Mayor; is President of the Board of Directors for the Riverside Discover Center Zoo; and serves on the Nebraska Nurses Association Legislative Advocacy Committee; Western Nebraska Community College Nursing Advisory Board; Scottsbluff Family YMCA Board of Directors; and Western Nebraska Community College Foundation Board of Directors. He is a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church; Nebraska Foster Care Review Board; Oregon Trail Community Foundation; NEXT Young Professional Organization; is a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council Member 2681 and is a Team Leader for the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.

Participants have been selected from different regions of the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The program consists of six sessions covering a broad range of key Nebraska issues including economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy development. Class XII begins with an orientation in June and will conclude in February 2020 with a commencement in Lincoln. Sessions will be conducted throughout various locations of the state.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber, said: “Nebraska faces complex challenges in this new economy. To maintain and enhance our state’s competitiveness, we need well-informed, connected leaders who are ready to serve their fellow Nebraskans.”