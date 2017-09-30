Nebraska college savings plan to give away $20K in drawing

Officials who administer Nebraska’s college savings plan have announced another Big Dreams $20,000 Giveaway.

The event will award four randomly-selected each with a $5,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account for a beneficiary 10 years old or younger.

Participants may enter the drawing by October 31. This is the second Big Dreams Giveaway this year. The first, which accepted

entries between March 9 and May 29, also awarded four winners with $5,000 contributions.

Since 2015, $90,000 has been given to families saving for college through the Big Dreams Giveaway. Funding for the scholarships is provided by First National Bank of Omaha.