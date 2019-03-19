Nebraska Congressional Delegation Sends Letter to POTUS Urging Expedited Approval of Governor’s Request for Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Representatives Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Adrian Smith (NE-03) wrote a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Governor Pete Ricketts’s (R-Neb.) request for a major disaster declaration for the state of Nebraska. The request follows what the governor has called “the most widespread disaster we’ve had in our state’s history.”

Starting on March 13, 2019, catastrophic weather events swept across Nebraska, resulting in 65 of the 93 counties declaring an emergency. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture estimates an initial loss of $400 million in livestock and fields alone. Additionally, hundreds of miles of state roads and 11 bridges will have to be replaced, equaling $200 million in damages initially projected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

A copy of the delegation’s letter to President Trump is below and a signed copy is available here.

March 19, 2019

President Donald Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear Mr. President:

We write in strong support of Governor Pete Ricketts’s request for an expedited presidential disaster declaration for what the governor has called “the most widespread disaster we’ve had in our state’s history.” We are grateful for the responsiveness and assistance FEMA has already provided to Nebraskans in need and look forward to continued partnership on behalf of our state.

Reports indicate that the catastrophic weather events that swept Nebraska required 65 of 93 counties to declare an emergency. Devastation to farmers and ranchers continues to mount as our friends across the state take stock of lost livestock and fields. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture expects this to result in a $400 million loss to the state.

Significant damage to roads, bridges, and culverts is still being assessed, but preliminary estimates by the Nebraska Department of Transportation project a cost of $200 million to repair state infrastructure. Hundreds of miles of state roads will require repairs, and NDOT projects that 11 bridges will have to be fully replaced.

The resilience and resourcefulness of Nebraskans in recent days has impressed the nation. As losses mount, the people of our great state hope the federal government will join in these restoration efforts.

We are eager to assist in any way possible to ensure expedited evaluation of this request. Please do not hesitate to contact our offices with any questions.

Sincerely,

Deb Fischer

United States Senator

Ben Sasse

United States Senator

Jeff Fortenberry

United States Representative

Adrian Smith

United States Representative

Don Bacon

United States Representative