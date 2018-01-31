Nebraska Congressmen on Amtrak train involved in fatal collision

A charter train carrying Republican lawmakers to a policy retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck this morning in Crozet, Virginia.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff, but confirms one fatality and one serious injury to others involved in the accident.

Nebraska Congressmen Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry tweeted that they were on the train, but are okay.

Emily Newman from 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith’s office tells KNEB News that Smith was not on the train, and he was driving to the retreat.

Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.